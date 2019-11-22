New Windsor Mayor Neal Roop stood his ground outside against the pouring rain on a chilly, windy Friday alongside a few volunteers to collect food and coats for the fourth consecutive year to benefit those in need.
The Mayor on the Square Food Drive began as an effort to collect a certain amount of food, regardless of how long it took, but has evolved into Roop collecting donations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in hopes of reaching a set goal to benefit members of the community.
Roop had a few tents set up at 201 Main St. to shield him, his volunteers and the donated materials from the Friday showers. By the early afternoon, the temperatures had dropped and the wind had increased to the point that Roop had to be mindful of the tents blowing away.
All the food collected from the drive will go to the New Windsor Food Bank at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
“Whatever we receive, St. Paul United Methodist Church and the New Windsor Food Bank is going to be appreciative. We’re already off to a great start,” Roop said Friday morning.
The food bank serves families within Union Bridge and New Windsor ZIP codes. The food bank is open every Wednesday between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The first year the drive was held, Roop had the goal of gathering a mere ton of food. This year, he set a much higher goal of three tons — or 6,000 pounds — of food. Roop also challenged Taneytown Mayor Bradley Wantz to see who could raise more for their communities.
Rachel Graham, a member of the New Windsor community, wanted to make sure she could provide some help to those in need.
“We have a number of families that come to the food bank every Wednesday, especially with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up," said Graham.
The drive isn’t limited to just food, donors were welcome to provide toiletries, such as toilet tissue, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other hygiene products. The drive also accepts monetary donations that Roop says might be even better for the church.
“Every dollar equals a pound of food,” said Roop. “It’s better for the church so they can buy what they need when they need it.”
Students from New Windsor’s Springdale Preparatory School were out to help Roop fulfill his goals.
“I volunteered because I really love helping the community,” said sophomore Yonathan Samuel.
For the first time since the event began, the drive is also be accepting coats to be donated to The Shepherds’s Staff, a Christian outreach and support center, and their Call for Coats project. Call for Coats accepts more than just coats, so Roop extended the donor scale so people could offer clothes for infants to adults, from head to toe, including hats, gloves, scarves, pants and tops.
“Now this is the first time so whatever we get is more than what we’ve ever received,” Roop said. “There’s some really nice coats there. So hopefully some children [from] families that can’t afford to buy a new coat will receive a new coat this year.”