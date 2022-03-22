New Windsor Mayor Andrew Green resigns from post, effective immediately

The New Windsor Town Council announced Monday evening that Mayor Andrew Green has resigned from his position, effective immediately, without providing a reason for his departure.

Andrew Green

Green, a 15-year resident of New Windsor who had never previously held municipal office, was elected in May 2021, defeating three-term incumbent Neal Roop.

Advertisement

At the council work session on Monday, Town Council Vice President Kimberlee Schultz said the group will meet with the town’s attorney within the next few weeks to figure out next steps to appoint a new mayor. She said she did not know why Green resigned.

Advertisement

In December, several New Windsor Town Council members and residents expressed concern about Green’s leadership after he was absent during a Nov. 18 water main break in town. Green said he was sick.

At the Dec. 1 council meeting, Green said he “has the ability” to lead, but he doesn’t think the Town Council works as a “great team.”

At that meeting, a number of town residents and Roop called Green out for his lack of involvement and leadership.

“I’ve lived here for close to 20 years and the most significant event during that time … was this water main break,” resident Mark Schultz said. “Being on the town council isn’t just showing up once a month for the public meeting and having a work session, but about what goes on in between. That was a serious event and there was a significant leadership gap there.”

Green did not respond to requests for comment for this story.