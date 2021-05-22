Mount Airy man facing child pornography, solicitation charges after investigation into Twitter account

A Mount Airy man was arrested Thursday and is facing 21 charges, including felony solicitation of a minor, after a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation into his use of social media.
Wesley Thomas Mayne, 29, of the 2500 block of Flag Marsh Court, is charged with one count of felony solicitation of a minor, 10 felony counts of promotion and distribution of child pornography and 10 misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held without bail, according to electronic court records.
The Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after a cybertip was reported by Twitter to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Twitter reported that a user was uploading child pornography through their platform, according to charging documents, and eight files were included that police say fit the statute for child pornography.
Additionally, chats between the suspect and other users who identified themselves as minor females included the suspect requested nudes and photos of sexual acts from a user identifying herself as a 14-year-old, according to charging documents. Further investigation of records provided by Verizon and Comcast helped identify the suspect as Mayne.
A search warrant for the Twitter account revealed 14 files of child pornography. According to charging documents, the files included images of adults and children, some appearing to be younger than 5, engaged in lewd and sexual acts, as well as a chat log showing a sexually explicit conversation between the suspect and the 14-year-old, with pictures exchanged, according to charging documents.
On Thursday, May 20, a search warrant was executed on the Mount Airy residence in which Mayne lives. Mayne was present at the time. According to charging documents, Mayne waived his Miranda rights and agreed to an interview during which he allegedly admitted the Twitter account was his, admitted to sending and receiving child pornography and admitted he participated in sexually explicit conversations with someone he believed to be underage. Mayne was then arrested.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18 in Carroll County District Court, according to electronic court records. No attorney is listed for Mayne.