Eighty-five-year-old Betty May has been the music director of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Sykesville for over 60 years. She's professionally trained in voice and piano, yet she donated her time to the church she loves dearly. Five generations of her family have attended the church. Mrs. May recently retired from the music director position, though she still plays organ when she can. The church has honored by dedicating a stained glass window to her and bestowing to her the title of Music Director Emeritus.