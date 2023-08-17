Shortened to one day, Maryland Wine Festival set for next month at Carroll County Farm Museum

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Westminster residents Dee Brock, left, and Tayrn Plendl sample a wine from BirchView Vineyards of Manchester during the Maryland Wine Festival at the Carroll County Farm Museum on Saturday, September 17, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Years of lower attendance on Sundays at the Maryland Wine Festival have led organizers to cut the annual event this year to only one day.

The 39th festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster. Farm museum event coordinator Dana Wachter said attendance has been especially low on Baltimore Ravens game days, and the Ravens are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 17.

“Anyone knows a tailgate for Ravens game starts at 9 or 10 o’clock in the morning,” Wachter said, “and then here we are doing our events at 11 o’clock. So, with this being a huge Ravens fan town, we saw a slight dip in [attendance].”

Wachter said organizers will consider returning to a two-day event next year in celebration of the 40th year, but they first will consider results from this year’s one-day festival before making a decision.

In another change this year, attendees may only bring light snacks inside, not whole meals, which Wachter said will support food vendors while being sensitive to those with dietary restrictions.

Jim Bauckman, director of communications for Grow & Fortify, an Annapolis-based agricultural promotional company that represents the Maryland Wineries Association, said it makes more sense for wineries to commit only to a one-day festival instead of two, adding that the farm museum is a great venue for the event because of its central location and representation of the agricultural nature of wine-crafting.

“[The farm museum] provides us a direct tie to the agrarian heritage of Maryland,” Bauckman said. “It reminds people that part of wine is being able to have an agricultural product, that there is an importance there to growing local grapes, and there is an important way to add value to those grapes by turning them into wine. It also gives people a great central meeting point in the state.”

The state’s diverse landscape creates soil conditions for four different wine-growing regions: Eastern Shore, piedmont plateau, southern plain and Western mountain, Bauckman said. Vineyards in each region navigate different environmental challenges, and the differences in growing conditions allows for a variety of fine wines, from super-dry varietals to wines with sweet or fruity flavor profiles.

“Maryland wine is a great product that is wholly emblematic of the state,” Bauckman said. “We’re not a state that’s pigeonholed into only having one style of wine that does well. We have tons of varieties of wine that are produced well, grow well and sell well here.”

The Maryland Wine Festival is planned for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 16, at the farm museum, 500 S. Center St., Westminster. The event will feature more than 50 vendors including at least 15 food vendors, a shop selling bottled wine and wine products, and wine tastings from more than 15 Maryland wineries.

Wachter said the vendor list is updated often and is available at https://marylandwinefestival.org/. Live music will be provided by Tom Petty cover band Petty Coat Junction and country artist Dean Crawford & The Dunn’s River Band.

A $30 general admission pass grants access to most of the festivities and wine tastings. For $65, the explorer pass also grants access to the Maryland Wine Explorer Village seating area, which includes exclusive, Maryland-grown wine samples. A souvenir tasting glass is included with admission.

Those who wish to attend but not drink may purchase a designated driver pass for $20 or an explorer designated driver pass for $30.

It is best to buy tickets in advance, Wachter said. Cash sale tickets will be sold at the gate, but day-of sales will be limited and tickets will be more expensive.