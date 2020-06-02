Maryland road improvement projects include face-lift for Old Manchester Road in Carroll County

Old Manchester Road is going to be getting a face-lift from the Maryland Department of Transportation.
The State Highway Administration, part of the Department of Transportation, announced in a news release Friday it will repair and resurface more than 18 miles of roads in Carroll, Frederick and Howard counties. The work began last week and will continue through the summer with daytime hours, the release states, with each project taking one to two weeks.
In Carroll County, 2.7 miles of Md. 852G (Old Manchester Road) between Md. 27 (Manchester Road) and a second intersection at Md. 27 will be improved.
Work in Frederick County will be done on 8.5 miles of Md. 17 (Wolfsville Road) between the Washington/Frederick county line and Harmony Road, as well as on 1.71 miles of Md. 491 (Raven Rock Road) between the Washington/Frederick county line (south of Wise Road) and Fort Ritchie Road.
Work in Howard County will be done on 5.5 miles of Md. 94 (Woodbine Road) between the Montgomery/Howard county line (near Annapolis Rock Road) and Md. 144 (Frederick Road).
Roads will be reduced to single lanes with flaggers in place during daytime work hours. Electronic message boards, signs and cones will alert motorists ahead of the work zone.
Chip seal will be used to extend the life of the roads by five to seven years and improve the roads’ skid and water resistance, according to the release. The process consists of spraying liquid asphalt emulsion onto the road, covering the road with fine stone, removing loose stone after the application and fog sealing the road to embed and permanently seal the stone.
Drivers are encouraged to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. “Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones,” the release states.
For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, visit md511.maryland.gov.