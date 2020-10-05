State fire marshal investigating three Carroll County fires from the weekend

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating three fires in Carroll County, one from Friday and two from Sunday, including one that caused $10,000 in property damage.
The first was a one-alarm fire Friday around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Maryland Avenue in Taneytown that started along the fence of a goat pen, according to a news release. The owners were able to get the two goats inside the pen out safely, according to Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire. It took five firefighters about five minutes to control.
The incident remains under investigation, but investigators can’t rule out discarded smoking material, Alkire said. The fire caused an estimated $200 in damage, according to the release. The Harney Volunteer Fire Company was the primary responder.
The second was a one-alarm fire around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bond Street in Westminster, which caused an estimated $10,000 in damage. The fire caused extensive damage to the home’s attic as well as its contents, Alkire said.
Investigators believe the fire started by accident in the attic via an electrical event, related to wiring to a light switch. It took 35 firefighters about 40 minutes to control, according to the release. The Westminster Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responder.
The third was a one-alarm dumpster fire around 7 p.m. Sunday at 1353 N Main Street in Hampstead. It took six firefighters about five minutes to control the fire, which was in a metal trash dumpster owned by Hughes Trash Removal, according to a release.
There is no indication that the fire was due to any criminal activity, Alkire said, and investigators cannot rule out an accidental fire. It caused about $500 in damage. The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company was the primary responder.
Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call the Northeast Regional Information Line at 410-386-3050.