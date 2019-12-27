Maryland Public Television will feature farms from Carroll County in the New Year’s Eve episode of its original series, “Maryland Farm & Harvest.”
The series, now in its seventh season, will air on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. This episode will have an education theme, and the segment of the episode that features Carroll County took a look at the 4-H Market Project Program.
According to an MPT news release, at Whitetail Acres Boer Goats in Hampstead, teenager Hannah Haines, has been raising goats for years, and viewers will get to see the development of her competition goat from young kid to sale-ready adult at the Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair in Westminster.
According to the release, “Maryland Farm & Harvest” tells stories about farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow Maryland’s agriculture. The show has also featured farms in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, filming at more four dozen farms to prepare for this season.
Hampstead’s Two Boots Farm was also recently featured on the show, on its Christmas Eve episode.
Agriculture is Maryland’s largest commercial industry, contributing more than $17 billion in revenue to the state each year. Farming also takes up 40% of total land in Maryland, according to the release.
The Dec. 31 episode will also rebroadcast on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. and Sundays at 6 a.m.