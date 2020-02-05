“We need to get a focus on how do we enforce the current laws, how do we change the laws we need to make, how do we get out in front of this issue?” Rosapepe asked during the 2015 TV interview. “The legislature is passing legislation to have state agencies over the next year, do a study of the pluses, the minuses, the opportunities, the dangers, to come up with a safe policy. It’s like any other new technology.”