Mary Avenue fire in Westminster | PHOTOS

Over 75 firefighters respond to stubborn basement fire Wednesday night fire in the 300 block of Mary Avenue in Westminster. Firefighters arrived with over 35 pieces of fire suppression equipment from Westminster, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Gamber, Sykesville, in addition to Baltimore County Air Unit 19 and Upperco. Units from Frederick County arrived at the Westminster station for extra support and coverage as firefighters fought the blaze until nearly midnight. Firefighters were assisted by Baltimore Gas and Electric, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office. Units remained on scene to put equipment away and clean-up until 2:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported.