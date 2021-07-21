Marston House Fire | PHOTOS

Firefighters mount an external attack on a fire in the 3200 Block of Sams Creek Road in Marston Wednesday, July 21, 2021. According to New Windsor fire company Chief Byron Welker, arriving units found a house well involved in fire and assumed a defensive operation to contain the fire. Responders from Carroll and Frederick Counties responded to the fire which was right at the county line.
Marston House Fire
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Marston House Fire
