Sykesville man killed in Friday crash, overturned SUV found in stream

A Sykesville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash when that left the driver’s SUV in a stream beside Marriottsville Road 2.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Robert H. DeCoursey Jr., 30.
Rescue crews responded just after 1 p.m. A Maryland State Police trooper was the first to arrive and located a red Chevrolet SUV overturned and located in a stream after having left the roadway.
The driver, identified as DeCoursey, was unconscious. The trooper and a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy entered the stream and kept his head above the water until they were able to extricate him with the help of emergency services personnel from Howard County, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempts to resuscitate DeCoursey were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office, MSP, the medical examiner and EMS, fire and rescue crews from Sykesville, Gamber and Howard County all responded.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office CRASH Team are continuing to investigate and the cause remains under investigation.
Police expected Marriotsville Road 2 between Marriotsville Road and Arrington Road to be closed “for an extended period of time” during the investigation, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Master Deputy Craft of the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 410-386-5900 or bcraft@carrollcountymd.gov.