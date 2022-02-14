‘Ceremonies give people a sense of normalcy’: Handful of couples set to wed on Valentine’s Day at Carroll County Circuit Court

Five couples are set to be married today, Valentine’s Day, at the Carroll County Circuit Court. A more popular date is Tuesday, Feb. 22, with 16 weddings planned so far. Couples are eager to have the anniversary date of 2/22/2022, Clerk of the Circuit Court Heather DeWees explained.
Six weddings were held on Feb. 2 this year for the same reason.
Regardless of the date, hundreds of couples seek out marriage licenses each year at the Carroll County Circuit Court, even during a worldwide pandemic.
“The ceremonies give people a sense of normalcy,” DeWees said. “It’s important to them.”
The pandemic has certainly impacted the number of wedding ceremonies in the county, said DeWees, who has filed for reelection to her position in this year’s election.
“It’s interesting the effects COVID-19 has had on weddings,” DeWees said. “The whole pandemic created a lot of anxiety about them.”
When the courthouse temporarily closed its doors in March 2020, DeWees said engaged couples began to get frantic.
“I had hundreds of emails from people all over the country trying to get married,” she said.
Carroll County continued to perform weddings throughout the pandemic, unlike some other jurisdictions.
At first, early in the pandemic, DeWees only performed weddings that fit the definition of an “emergency” for Carroll County residents. In order to qualify for emergency ceremonies or marriage licenses, a couple had to demonstrate great need during shelter-in-place orders. Examples include military deployment, loss of insurance or having a terminal illness. These ceremonies were performed outside while the courthouse was closed to the public.
“We were doing weddings outside in the snow,” DeWees said.
In Spring 2021, the marriage room inside the courthouse reopened, but couples were limited to four guests. In the fall, the guest list expanded up to 12.
“I tried to make fair parameters to really serve the people of Carroll County,” she said. “It felt good to do something for people that wasn’t being done some places … It was an amazingly fulfilling feeling.”
In 2020, 844 marriage licenses were distributed in Carroll County, but only 772 were returned, meaning 72 couples decided not to get married, pushed their wedding to another date or got married in a different county. In 2021, 932 marriage licenses were issued with 873 returned.
In 2020, six Valentine’s Day weddings were held at the courthouse, compared to 13 in 2017.
In 2021, Juneteenth (June 19) was a popular day for courthouse weddings. Though the governor allowed government offices to close for the newly recognized federal holiday, DeWees made arrangements with each couple who had a planned ceremony that day so they wouldn’t have to postpone their wedding.
Any couple that gets married in Carroll County, regardless of venue, pays for a marriage license application, which cost $35. An additional fee of $25 is paid to have the ceremony at the courthouse. Couples may choose to hold the ceremony in the marriage room or outside.
Couples can request a specific clerk to officiate as long as the date works in that person’s schedule. Outside officiants cannot perform ceremonies at the courthouse; however, a clerk may travel outside of the courthouse to perform a civil marriage ceremony in Carroll County.
If a person who is incarcerated in the Carroll County Detention Center wants to be married, Circuit Court clerks have the jurisdiction to do so there, but not at any other correctional facility in Maryland, DeWees noted.
In May 2019, the courthouse’s marriage room was moved to a bigger space and reopened with new décor, which DeWees calls a barn wedding theme.
DeWees said if she is reelected as clerk, her goal is to decorate the marriage room with different themes depending on the season.
To schedule a civil marriage ceremony, couples should visit the Land Records & Licensing Department on the ground floor of the Circuit Court Annex Building in Westminster. Applicants can call 410-386-8760 with questions or visit www.courts.state.md.us/clerks/Carroll.