In Manchester, two 13-year-olds find own way to protest for Black lives: ‘We have just as big of a say’

“The first time when she saw the protesters up there and she said she wanted to go join them, I was proud. Shocked but proud,” Gutierrez said. “We were just driving home and she saw them there, and at dinner she said she wanted to go join them. ... I told her, ‘If you want to go protest, go make a sign.’ So it was totally all her. And she has been reaching out to friends with this, it’s all her.”