Manchester council raises rental housing fees then works with landlords to find different solution

After Manchester’s town council increased rental housing fees, landlords showed up to the next meeting voicing their objections. Those concerns motivated a series of discussions, including one planned for Tuesday, that the town administrator said could lead to a change.
Manchester’s mayor and town council voted unanimously Sept. 14 to increase the housing rental fees from $20 to $200.
According to meeting documents, those who rent housing units must apply for a license from the town, which is accompanied by a fee. The fee is “necessary to cover the additional administrative costs,” the documents state.
Before the Sept. 14 vote, landlords were charged $20 per rental unit every two years if it was paid by Dec. 31. The fee went up to $30 if that deadline was missed and paid before Jan. 31. It went up to $50 if paid after Jan. 31.
The document stated the fee has not been increased in several years but the costs of the town has.
“At the recommendation of town staff, the Town Council has determined it to be in the best interest of the town and its residents to increase the rental housing license fee, consistent with the current estimated cost to the town to administer its Rental Housing Chapter (Chapter 161), to $200 per rental unit every two years if paid by Dec. 31.”
The fee goes up to $250 if that deadline was missed and paid before Jan. 31. It goes up to $300 if paid after Jan. 31.
A few landlords shared their disagreement with the increase during Manchester’s Oct. 12 meeting.
Phil Miller, a landlord, called the hike “excessive.” He noted the pandemic cost him $5,000 because his business was not allowed to evict tenants who could not pay rent.
“So there’s no way I can absorb the $200 without passing it along to my tenants,” he said.
Jessica Smith, a property manager and member of Carroll County Landlord Association, said she is also concerned the fee increase will force “unneeded rental increases to the tenant.” She said a large percentage of landlords provide fair affordable housing.
“Those kinds of landlords don’t deserve such an increase,” she said.
Smith added later that the increase will also cause good landlords to avoid purchasing property in Manchester.
The next speaker, Brian Books, said he’s a good landlord but feels he’s being punished. The increase, he said, was done too quickly and should have been phased in. Brooks agreed residents should share in the cost government services, like paying taxes to have ice removal or a police force.
“Along with this comes housing for those who aren’t as fortunate as you,” he said while gesturing to the council. “And some of the folks in here who can own housing and can own investment properties — you’ve got to make some breaks for them.”
He later called the increase prejudice against low-income renters.
“It raises rent for the most vulnerable parts of society,” he said.
Council member David Richardson said the fee increase was aimed to “invest in our town.” He said the town has not made much progress on the Main Street jurisdiction, and the fee increase gives them the money to improve it, making it so people want to live in Manchester.
Bryant Griffith, a property manager, said “I understand wanting to invest in Main Street, but not at the expense of all your landlords.”
And Doug Harrell told the council the increases makes it seem like they don’t want people living in their town.
After Brooks approached the podium again asking for a committee to be formed to talk about this more, Richardson said he’d be happy to lead the charge so both the landlords issues and the council’s concerns about unkept rental units on Main Street can be addressed.
Mayor Ryan Warner said even beyond Main Street, there are unkept rental properties about which residents have complained. He said he understands the landlords’ concerns but also noted that there’s another perspective.
Steven Miller, the town administrator, said an informal meeting was held Oct. 28 with him, approximately eight landlords, Richardson and council member Chris Cuneo, along with Manchester Police Chief Jon Hess and Planning and Zoning Administrator Michelle Wilder.
Concerns, ideas and possible solutions were presented at this gathering, that Miller called informative.
“Everyone’s main goal is to make our town esthetically better, especially our Main Street corridor, but also to cover the costs associated with town services to rental properties such as administrative costs and police costs,” he said in an email.
Miller said landlords will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. to discuss possible solutions and afterwards, at 11 a.m., town representatives will join to discuss possible outcomes.
Latest Carroll County News
“Information will most likely be passed onto the mayor and Town Council during the regular monthly meeting later that evening at 7:30 p.m.,” he said.