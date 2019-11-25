They line Main Street, lighting up the evenings and often serving as a base for festive holiday decorations. But the decorative lampposts in Manchester prove pricey if damaged by a vehicle collision or other unfortunate run-in.
The town is asking residents to take extra care around these downtown fixtures. Replacing them comes with a price tag of almost $3,000, which isn’t accounted for in the town’s budget.
At the Nov. 12 meeting of the mayor and Town Council, Town Administrator Steve Miller reported that town staff met with BGE and was informed that the cost and responsibility for repair of the lampposts falls solely on the town.
“So we’re trying to get the word out to residents. If they see someone back into one, damage one, please let town hall or the police department know ASAP and get a tag number,” Miller said.
Three of the lampposts have been damaged in the last year, Miller said. The town has reached out to their insurance provider, but had not heard back as of Monday.
There are 67 decorative street lamps throughout the town. They were installed on Main Street as part of a revitalization effort that included new sidewalks, trees and lampposts as well as repaved roads and a new water main, according to a 2004 article in the Times.
Air conditioning for historical society building
The Town Council also voted unanimously to approve a bid for a contractor to rehabilitate the air conditioning in the Manchester Historical Center.
The $14,000 bid went to D&S Green Services and the amount was within the town’s budgeted amount for the financial year, according to Director of Public Works Rodney Kuhns. The cost includes removal and disposal of the old equipment and installing two new units with a five-year warranty.
The work is tentatively scheduled to begin in the early part of 2020.
In 2018, the Manchester Historical Society re-opened its doors to the public in the former Manchester Municipal Offices at 3208 York Street. Previously, they had been housed in the basement of the building in a smaller and less accessible space.
Clean audit
The annual audit of Manchester’s financial statements once again came out clean, it was announced at the meeting.
Bill Early, a representative from the independent auditor’s firm CliftonLarsenAllen, reported that the auditors issued an “unmodified opinion," which is the highest level of assurance.
“I’ll say this year was one of the smoothest years I think we’ve had, mainly because there were no new accounting standards we had to implement, which kept everything going smooth,” Early said.
He thanked Manchester Director of Finance Kelly Baldwin and her team.
Black Friday
The town is gearing up for its annual Black Friday affair on Friday, Nov. 29, hosted by the Manchester Area Merchants Association.
Businesses will be open late and visitors can pick up a passport to stamp as they visit different spots around downtown. The fire hall will be hosting photos with Santa and guests can view their train garden. The town’s tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. across the street from Trinity United Church of Christ, and usually includes a visit from a special red-suited guest.