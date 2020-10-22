Manchester residents voice concerns over land annexation, possible development ahead of scheduled vote

With a little under three weeks left before the Manchester Town Council is scheduled to vote on an annexation to possibly accommodate construction of new homes, residents have spoken up with concerns about traffic and how the project might affect the area’s rural feel.
The town is being petitioned to annex a 25-acre piece of property that sits across Md. 30 from Manchester Valley High School — known as the “Lippy property” — by Woodhaven Building & Development Inc., a Manchester land development company that is looking to combine the Lippy property with two other parcels of land for the construction of up to 40 single-family homes.
Brafford Webb, an attorney representing the development group, has said that Manchester’s annexation of the Lippy property would ease the way for the project’s progression, because all of the land would then be under one jurisdiction instead of two, as it is currently.
Earlier this month, the Carroll County commissioners authorized the Town of Manchester to rezone a five-acre parcel of land as part of the development company’s proposed project, should the Town Council choose to do so. However, they came about the decision with some hesitation, after learning that Manchester’s Planning and Zoning Commission had concerns about how the town’s annexation of the Lippy property could impact services such as water and sewer in the area.
Manchester residents can share their thoughts about the annexation proposal with the council up until council members take a vote on the issue, as they are scheduled to do at their Nov. 10 meeting, which will start at 7 p.m. To submit a public comment about the project, residents can send an email to the town at info@manchestermd.gov.
At an Oct. 13 council meeting, a handful of Manchester residents expressed their own reservations about the property’s annexation. Of the six people who spoke, none were in favor and several of them worried about how an influx of new neighbors could affect traffic patterns along an already busy stretch of roadway.
Lawrence Peach, who lives just off Charmil Drive — a roadway that juts off from Md. 30, nearby the Lippy property — said that even without the new development, he and his wife deal with their fair share of traffic problems.
“My wife’s a teacher, who’s currently been working from home, so in the morning before she starts, she likes to go out for a walk,” he said. “She’s almost been hit several times by the traffic that do not stop at the stop signs, that do not pay attention to the lowered speed limits.”
Manchester Mayor Ryan Warner acknowledged the prevailing traffic issues in the town: “Three of us up here use Charmil Drive to get out onto Md. 30,” he said. But he also said that what the town has is more of a thru-traffic problem than anything else.
“We could go down to 10 homes in Manchester, it’s still gonna be jammed up on Main Street because we can’t control anything that goes on on the other side of the border,” he said.
Another common concern voiced by residents at the meeting was that the annexation and subsequent project could disrupt the area’s small-town charm. They worried that the new development would lead to a spike of families moving into the area, further crowding its schools, in addition to its roadways.
Two Manchester residents, Scott Fischer and Michael Paskewitz, brought up reservations about the project along these lines. They live right beside each other in homes that sit to the rear of the land being considered for annexation, both born and raised in Carroll County. Right now, they have a beautiful view of the farmland from their back doors.
They both asked the council to “do the right thing for the right reasons.”
As Fischer was growing up, he said, he could’ve moved to Harford County, or Howard County. He could’ve moved to Westminster, “where there’s a strip mall on every intersection, and houses on top of each other.” But he chose to move back to Manchester because of its small-town atmosphere.
“It’s never going to be — or, at least I hoped — an area like Rockville. An area where you’re just on top of each other all the time,” he said. “It’s starting to turn into that. And I’m worried about that.”
“I want to raise my kids here. I want to raise my family here,” he went on. “It seems like there’s no plan in place, or like things are happening at the wrong time for the wrong reasons. And I just don’t know if this is the best option for us right now.”
The council is scheduled to discuss the annexation proposal again during a work session with the Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.