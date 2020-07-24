Late-night house fire in Manchester extinguished with no injuries

Firefighters put out a house fire in the 3000 block of Oak St. in Manchester about half an hour after midnight Friday morning.
No injuries were reported and the fire was controlled within about 20 minutes, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire marshal’s office estimated the damage to the house and contents to be $10,000.
The occupants of the single-family home discovered the fire, which is believed to have started in the basement. The property’s smoke alarm activated, according to the notice.
The first call for service came at about 12:33 a.m., and in total about 10 firefighters were called to the scene, with the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company commanding the scene, according to the notice.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating.