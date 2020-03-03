House in Manchester takes extensive damage in fire Monday night

A house fire in the 5000 block of Hanover Pike in Manchester on Monday night rose to two alarms and required about 75 firefighters to control, according to the state fire marshal.
In its preliminary investigation, the Office of the State Fire Marshal found the cause of the fire to be discarded smoking materials on the exterior of the home.
The estimated loss from the fire is $80,000 to the house and $25,000 in contents, according to the fire marshal’s notice of investigation. Smoke alarms were present in the home, the notice states.
The first call for emergency services went out at about 8:15 Monday night, and the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company led the response, according to the notice. The fire took about 40 minutes to control.
Multiple fire companies responded from Maryland and Pennsylvania.