A Manchester firefighter died Sunday in an early-morning, one-car collision.
Brent Monroe Hahn, 24, was driving on Md. 27 just north of Sullivan Road near Manchester, Maryland State Police said, when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.
Police responded to the collision at 4:20 a.m. and discovered a silver Chevrolet Silverado had driven off the roadway. Hahn, a Manchester resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hahn was a member of the Manchester Vol. Fire Co. and worked for the Anne Arundel Fire Department.
The Manchester fire company posted a Facebook message mourning Hahn.
“Brent was a major asset to our department and community, a dedicated volunteer who always put forth the most effort,” the post reads. “We ask you to keep his family and friends in your prayers.”
Hahn had been working at the Brooklyn Park station for three years, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
“This is a difficult time for the Department and the family of FF Hahn,” the fire department said in an email.
State Police are investigating the cause of the accident and ask anyone with information on the crash to call the Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.