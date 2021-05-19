In Manchester election, incumbent, former councilmember, write-in candidate earn Town Council seats

Tuesday’s Manchester election, the final of Carroll County’s eight municipal elections, didn’t produce the voter turnout some of the others did, but it had something none of the others had: A victorious write-in candidate.
With no mayoral race in this election cycle, three seats on the Manchester Town Council were at stake.
But only two people filed before the candidacy deadline — incumbent Debra L. Howe, seeking her third term on the council, and David G. Richardson, who served on the council from 2007 to 2011 were as much of assured of winning seats.
And they did. Richardson finished with 42 votes and Howe with 32. Chris Cuneo finished third with 26 write-in votes.
According to Supervisor of Elections Marianne Warehime, 13 different people received a total of 62 write-in votes with Cuneo, who had declared his write-in candidacy last week in a letter to the Times, earning the most. Assuming Cuneo fills out the requisite paperwork, such as ethics disclosures, he will earn the third seat.
Lorraine Thomas, who had also declared her candidacy, finished fourth with 16 votes. There were 56 votes at the polls on Tuesday and four absentee ballots turned in, according to Warehime.