Manchester election, with write-in candidate likely to win council seat, set for Tuesday, May 18

Tuesday is election day in Manchester. And one of the winners isn’t even on the ballot.
The final of Carroll County’s eight municipal elections takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the council chambers at Town Hall, 3337 Victory Street in Manchester.
Three seats on the Town Council are at stake. But because only two people filed before the candidacy deadline, at least one council seat is likely to go to the person who receives the most write-in votes.
The candidates who will be listed on the ballot are incumbent Debra L. Howe, who will be seeking her third term on the council, and David G. Richardson, who served on the council from 2007-11. The other two current councilmembers, Melinda Smith and Dale Wilder, opted not to run for reelection.
At least two town residents have publicly declared their write-in candidacies. Chris Cuneo did so in a letter to the editor that was published in the Times and Lorraine Thomas reached out to VOCAL Carroll County, a grassroots group advocating for ethical and just principles, policies, and officials in local government. But voters are free to write in any person of their choosing or no one.
There is no mayoral race in Manchester this election cycle.