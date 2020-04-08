Child flown to hospital after falling through storm grate in Manchester

A 4-year-old was taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Pediatric on Wednesday after a fall of about 10 feet into a concrete hole covered by an unsecured storm grate, according to the Manchester Police Dept.
Members of the Manchester police and fire departments responded to a call at 2:29 p.m. on April 8 to respond to the Long View Nursing Home. They arrived to find that the child was conscious and breathing, but trapped.
Fire department personnel extricated the child and medics provided treatment for his visible injuries until medevac arrived to transport the child and his mother to the hospital, Manchester Police Chief John Hess said in an email.
Investigation determined that the child pulled on a unsecured storm grate which was covering a concrete lined hole, which is approximately 10-feet deep, and fell in.
The family was visiting relatives at the Long View Nursing Home and speaking from the outside through a window to maintain social distance, per coronavirus guidelines. Investigators believe the hole to be part of ventilation system for the lower level of the building, Hess said.
“The family is from the area and we are praying for a speedy and full recovery,” Hess said.