In Manchester election two candidates are running for mayor, three for Town Council

Voters will notice familiar names on the ballot for Manchester’s May 16 election. All five candidates in the race have appeared on the ballot in the past.

Two candidates are running for mayor and three are seeking two open seats on the Town Council.

The mayor of Manchester earns an annual salary of $6,000, while each of the five council members earns $2,400. The mayor oversees meetings but does not vote on town matters. The council is nonpartisan; members serve four-year terms. .

The election is scheduled for May 16, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the town office, at 3337 Victory St.

Mayoral race

Mayor Ryan M. Warner is running for reelection for another four-year term. A lifelong Carroll County resident, Warner, 48, moved to Manchester in 1996.

He was first elected to the Town Council in 1999, and served as a councilman until he was elected mayor in 2011. He won reelection in 2015 and 2019.

“I am running again to continue serving the community,” Warner said. “We have a strong track record in town with successful results. I want to continue that success that we’ve seen. I want to be part of that leadership team that continues to have success.”

Warner said the successful results include a safe community with low taxes.

Warner is a certified public account and chief financial officer at Tevis Energy in Westminster.

Melinda D. Smith, 52, is also running for mayor. Smith served on the Manchester Town Council from 2013 to 2021. Smith is a retired insurance agent and has lived in Manchester for 15 years.

“I am running to keep a small town and still have progression,” she said in an email. “I was on the council for eight years and my schedule was too busy to run for a third term. Now that I am retired from my other full-time job, I have the time to commit to the town.”

Her past political experience also includes being a member of the Carroll Cable Regulatory Commission, National Night Out and the Carroll County Chapter of the Maryland Municipal League.

Town Council candidates

Three candidates are running for two seats on the Town Council: incumbents Vincent C. Pacelli and Jennifer L. Miller, and Ryan H. Nazelrod, who ran unsuccessfully for the Town Council in 2021.

Pacelli, who is 65 years old, was first elected to the Town Council in 2011. He is serving his third four-year term.

“I am running because I enjoy serving the citizens of Manchester as a member of the council, and because I want to help the town navigate what could be a challenging future,” he said, in an email.

He is a 30-year resident of the town, and a 33-year resident of Carroll County, the town’s website states.

He worked as a law enforcement officer with the Baltimore Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office before his current position as executive director for Tender Care Pregnancy Consultation Services, located in Hanover and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

On the Town Council, Pacelli is the liaison to the North Carroll Business Alliance.

Miller, 38, is serving her second four-year term on the Town Council. She was first elected in 2015.

She works as a fourth-grade science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) teacher at Runnymede Elementary School in Westminster. Miller has lived in Manchester since 2013.

“I am seeking reelection this term simply because I love my town and love knowing that I’m taking an active role in preserving the small-town feel,” Miller said in an email.

Nazelrod, 38, has lived in Manchester for 10 years, but grew up just outside the town limits.

He owns and operates Ryans Lawn and Landscape.

Nazelrod said he wants to enhance communication between the town government and residents and encourage residents to become more involved.

Nazelrod said he wants to “continue to promote the proactive and positive community police, promote small business, and encourage new businesses within the town, promote youth sports, activities, and engagement, and keep children safe throughout the town, school, and in neighborhoods.”

Nazelrod coaches basketball for the North Carroll Recreation Council in Manchester, and is a coach for Manchester Baseball.