According to a news release from the town: “Both Sharon and Marlene agree that this has been an extremely difficult decision, and one they have anguished over for the past two years. Vince Lombardi once stated, ‘The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender.’ However, ‘It’s time,’ Sharon said, ‘to turn the management and operation of the Hampstead Farmers’ Market over to new leaders, hopefully younger leaders, who will maintain the spirit, vision and consistency that have become hallmark traits of the Market. We ‘birthed’ the Market in 2010, saw it through growing pains and challenges, and now it is a thriving, exciting and energetic adolescent!’”