What you need to know about mail-in ballot applications in Carroll County

Carroll County Board of Elections sent mail-in ballot applications to residents last week for the presidential general election.
Applications were mailed to the addresses where people are registered to vote, according to a Thursday news release from the elections board.
Completed applications can be returned via mail, drop box or email. The application includes a prepaid postage return envelope.
For those who do not want to return applications via mail, a drop box is available at the board of elections office at the lower entrance under the awning of the Robert Moton Building, 300 S. Center St., Westminster, MD, 21157. Applications can also be emailed to ccboe@carrollcountymd.gov.
To request a mail-in ballot online, visit voterservices.elections.maryland.gov.
If someone requests a mail-in ballot but then tries to vote in person, they will be required to vote by provisional ballot at the polling place.
Ballots are scheduled to be mailed starting Sept. 24.