Westminster cybersecurity nonprofit earns grant to expand program offerings in Carroll County

The nonprofit hosts one of the largest Capture the Flag competitions for entry-level beginners who want to learn logical thinking skills and teamwork via a cybersecurity competition. During these competitions teams made up of high school or college students, or individuals in the same age group, compete to solve a series of puzzles that require using hacking tools and coding skills. The answers are short strings of code called flags. The team with the most points earned by capturing flags at the end of the timed competition wins.