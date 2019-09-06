‘We gotta get this guy': Westminster-based tech nonprofit moves fast in naming new executive director

After a Westminster-based technology nonprofit announced it was searching for a new leader, it moved more quickly than expected after being blown away by one candidate.
Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory, or MAGIC, announced Thursday the end of its search for a new executive director. The nonprofit’s new leader will be Maryland native Graham Dodge, a patented inventor, public speaker, and technologist with experience designing and deploying large consumer platforms and systems of intelligence using big data and prediction modeling tools, according to a MAGIC news release.
As executive director, Dodge will oversee all operations, functions and activities, working in partnership with the board to position the organization.
Dodge left his role as the founding CEO of Sickweather, a disease-prediction company that reached an audience of over 10 million daily users, according to the news release.
MAGIC leaders planned to start reviewing resumes and conducting interviews on Sept. 10 but were quickly impressed by Dodge’s resume.
Robert Wack, a member of the MAGIC Board of Directors, said in an interview that after Dodge approached the board and they saw his credentials, he said, “Holy crap, we gotta get this guy.”
“When we saw Graham’s resume, we thought it might be a prank,” Wack said in the news release. “His experience is so well aligned with the needs of our organization, and his network is so extensive, that it really did seem like magic when he appeared.”
According to Wack, the job listing received a huge response, with about 30 resumes submitted.
Because Dodge, who currently resides in Kansas City, was only going to be in town for a short amount of time, they began the interview process sooner than expected, about two weeks ago.
MAGIC is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Westminster. Its mission is “to build a tech ecosystem that creates and nurtures talent, entrepreneurship, and tech businesses, elevating the Westminster gigabit community to lead the Mid-Atlantic region.” It is funded in part by the city of Westminster.
Dodge will begin his new role at MAGIC on Sept. 15.
Dodge will replace Amy Rupp, who served in the position for two years as she led upgrades to the internal operations during the organization’s rapid growth, according to MAGIC’s news release regarding her departure.