McDaniel College building evacuated as firefighters extinguish pool pump fire in Westminster

About 30 firefighters from six Carroll County fire companies responded Wednesday afternoon to McDaniel College, quickly extinguishing a fire limited to a pool pump motor on campus.
The Westminster, Reese, Pleasant Valley, New Windsor, Hampstead and Manchester fire companies responded to the college at about 3:45 p.m. for a building fire reported in the Decker College Center building, but initially could not locate a source of the fire there, according to Robin Stansbury, public information officer for the Reese fire company.
“Upon arrival they had smoke throughout the building up towards the second floor. The building was evacuated by college security,” Stansbury said. “Firefighters found a motor in the pool building on fire. What happens is it sent smoke through the ventilation system, thus through the building.”
Firefighters had the fire safely extinguished within a half-hour, according to Stansbury, and no injuries were reported.
The response of the fire crews did impact the surrounding neighborhood, however, with Pennsylvania Avenue temporarily shut down at Hersh Avenue to accommodate two engines and fire hoses running across the street, according to Stansbury; there were about 15 pieces of fire equipment on the scene in total.
“A call for a building fire is automatically four departments plus the ladder truck from Hampstead,” he said.