“Our goal is to have one location where veterans and their families can come to seek out community and veterans resources at one location. At any age, veterans need services, sometimes immediately after deployment, sometimes many years later. What we would like to provide is not only the simplest of services but services that may require a long-term case manager and assistance with integrating back to the community. Assistance with careers, job skills, employment, housing, sheltering, mental health, medical treatment, transportation, the list can go on.”