A $50,000 Powerball prize sold at The Liquor Barn in Taneytown on Saturday remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, according to Maryland Lottery.
According to a news release from Maryland Lottery, two third-tier prizes of $50,000 were drawn, one from Taneytown and the other from Mechanicsville in St. Mary’s County. There was no jackpot winner in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing, though.
“Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes," according to the release. "For scratch-off games, winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date to claim prizes, with last claim dates published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.”