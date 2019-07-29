Q&A: Lisa Robinson, Carroll Hospital Patient Care Tech of 2019, is ‘the whole package’

A Patient Care Tech in Carroll Hospital’s supplemental staffing department, Lisa Robinson works just about every in the facility. Her reputation precedes her.
“Lisa is an outstanding patient care tech," Jim Ridge, executive director of cardiovascular and diagnostic imaging services, is quoted as having said in a media release. “She has the whole package; she’s an expert in her field, hardworking, a team player and dedicated to ensuring that patients receive the highest quality care.”
Robinson’s work has been recognized by the Carroll Hospital Community with her being named Patient Care Tech of the Year for 2019.
The Times recently caught up with Robinson to learn more about her work, the honor and what she enjoys about practicing at Carroll Hospital.
Q: You were recently named Carroll Hospital’s Patient Care Tech of the Year for 2019. How did you find out and how did you feel when you learned you were being recognized this way?
A: My manager Christine Guercio and several other administrative people presented me with this award after I worked the nightshift. I was very surprised and honored to have received this award.
Q: What brought you to Carroll Hospital initially, and what was your education and career path that lead you here?
A: I worked at then Carroll Hospital Center from 1991 to 1998 and left to start a family. I initially came back to work to a familiar place that I enjoyed. I was looking for flexible hours and job stability that worked well with my home life.
Q: Tell us about your role at Carroll Hospital: How long have you been with the team and what does your job entail?
A: I have been with Carroll Hospital for 14 years. My role as a Patient Care Tech (P.C.T.) includes taking vital signs, assisting patients with basic needs and transporting patients. The role of a P.C.T. is important to the registered nurse (R.N.) in assisting in the care of patients.
As a supplemental P.C.T., I work in several departments throughout the hospital.
Q: Not everyone may understand the role of a patient care tech. Are there any common misconceptions or questions people have about your field? Anything you really love about it or find challenging?
A: I think the biggest misconception is that a tech can do more than their role, like giving medication or treatments. I really love the opportunity to make a difference in patients’ lives in a positive way. It’s an emotionally rewarding job because I help make people feel better. I take personal and professional pride in my work.
Q: What keeps you here in Carroll County? Do you have a favorite aspect of practicing here? Living here?
A: Carroll County is the community where I grew up. My work and family keep me here. I currently live in Adams County, Pennsylvania, so I can continue working at Carroll Hospital nearby.