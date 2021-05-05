Stacy Link elected as Sykesville’s first woman mayor

Stacy Link said during her campaign for mayor of Sykesville that it was time for the town to embark on a new journey. That journey began with her being elected as the town’s first woman mayor.
A large turnout for Monday’s municipal election in Sykesville that meant the hand counting of ballots wasn’t complete until hours after midnight produced the historic result.
Link, who had served on the Town Council since 2013, defeated incumbent Ian Shaw by more than 100 votes to become the first woman mayor of Sykesville, which was incorporated in 1904.
Link finished with 519 votes to 408 for two-term mayor Shaw, according to results announced by Town Clerk Kerry Chaney at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The Town Council election was also hotly contested, with five candidates vying for three seats.
Incumbents Al Grasley (508 votes) and Leo Keenan (507) were reelected as the top vote-getters and will be joined on the council by political newcomer Elizabeth Guroff, who finished with 461 votes to narrowly edge William Keith Mathis (449) and former councilmember Frank Robert (424).
Strong voter turnout throughout Tuesday meant nearly five times as many ballots were cast as there were in the 2019 election and also a significant increase over the last mayoral election in 2017, when Shaw won with 392 votes over challenger Dan Anderson’s 222.
Link told the Times via email a week before the election it was time for change, both for her and the town.
“It’s time to embark on a new journey together. It’s time to break out a map — not the old out of date one that shows where we’ve been, but a crisp new one that shows where we might go — together,” she said.
Link expressed frustration throughout the campaign at the lack of progress on certain projects and the lack of communication by the mayor to councilmembers and to town residents.
She said Monday as voters filed into Town House to vote that she felt a strong calling that she needed to run for the office.
“I’ve been sitting at the table with the current mayor for eight years,” Link said, “and it’s important enough for me to risk my seat at the table, and risk my being in the room ... to challenge him.”
