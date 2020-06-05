Lineboro Road to close for work on bridge until June 7

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced the closure of part of Md. 86, or Lineboro Road, as part of a bridge replacement project.
According to a news release, the Lineboro Road bridge over the south branch of Gunpowder Falls will be closed from June 5 at 7 p.m. until Sunday. The closure will occur to install pipes as part of a $7 million bridge replacement project that is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.
About 3,800 vehicles travel on the bridge during normal traffic patterns, according to the release.
The transportation department encourages drivers to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits along with other driving patterns.