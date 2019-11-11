A: Leadership at BWI Airport has been very supportive of the efforts that I put forth for the Foundation. In fact they encourage it. It is an easy transition going home to Lineboro. I still feel a strong obligation to respond on every call when I am available (at least one of my three sons is usually waiting for me to arrive at the station). You may also see me calling Bingo on Friday nights. Some of the best people I have known live and volunteer in Lineboro, and it has been a great place to put down roots and raise a family.