Through Girl Scouts project, teen raises $4K to support Carroll County Public Library

It’s National Library Week, and on Wednesday, April 7, Carroll County Public Library is participating with other libraries across the country in National Library Giving Day, according to a CCPL news release. The day is a one-day fundraising event with the goal of encouraging people who depend on and enjoy public libraries to donate to their individual library system with funding going toward programs, services, and materials provided by the library.
Carroll County teen, Emily Stillings is an example of how an individual can make a significant gift and inspire their community. CCPL recently received from Emily a check for $4,025. Emily raised the funds for her Girl Scout Gold Award project. The project aims to raise awareness of mental health, bullying, and alopecia by providing programming and materials through the library.
When asked about her gift, Emily said that she wanted to be part of something that impacted the whole community.
“No matter what mental health issue you have, it matters because everyone matters,” she said via the news release. “I wanted everyone to have the resources they need to get better.”
CCPL Executive Director, Andrea Berstler, recognized the gift as “a wonderful example of how kindness can spread across a community. Emily’s gift speaks to the important role libraries play in helping individuals and the impact they make on a daily basis.”
To make a monetary gift to the library on National Library Giving Day or any day, visit your local branch or visit online at https://library.carr.org/about/support.asp.