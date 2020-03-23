Carroll County Public Library closure extended into mid-April, programs cancelled into May

Carroll County Public Library (CCPL) extended the closure of all branches in coordination with the state’s response to the crisis created by the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
All branches and library administrative office in New Windsor will be closed until April 12 or until a further announcement is made. All library programs have been cancelled through May 3.
“This closure is out of an abundance of caution and aligned with the governor’s response plan for social distancing during the COVID-19 health crisis,” CCPl said in a news release Monday, March 23.
Anyone who has materials checked out of the library are encouraged to keep those items until the library reopens. They won’t rack up late fines while the library is closed. Customer holds will also be held for an additional week once the libraries reopen.
The closure at the branches includes all private meeting room bookings, library programs, and library events.
Internet-accessible services like digital books and audiobooks remain accessible at https://library.carr.org/collections/ebooks.asp
Communications and updates will be posted at library.carr.org.