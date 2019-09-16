Tracy Chevalier, Angie Kim headline record-setting Day for Book Lovers in Westminster

“Miracle Creek” is her first novel, though she has spent her time as a Harvard-educated trial lawyer, consultant and mother of three sons. She spent her childhood in Seoul, South Korea and immigrated to Lutherville with her family at 11 years old. The plot begins with a deadly fire at a hyperbaric oxygen therapy center run by a Korean immigrant family in the fictional town of Miracle Creek, Virginia. It then moves to the trial of the mother of the 8-year-old boy on the autism spectrum who died in the fire. She is charged with his murder.