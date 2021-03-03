Carroll County Public Library branches to reopen March 8

Carroll County Public Library will reopen all its library branches March 8 for limited services.
The branches pulled back some of its services due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but announced on Wednesday that customers will have access to library computers, browsing and checking out materials, information and reference requests, printing, faxing, copying and library card registrations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays will remain closed.
Express pickup, virtual programs and free access to WiFi from library parking lots will continue. Passport and notary services and meeting room usage will be unavailable. Safety requirements for customers include wearing face masks that cover both mouth and nose, maintaining social distances of at least 6 feet, keeping visits short, encouraging anyone who has symptoms or feels ill to postpone their visit, and limiting building capacities.
For more information, visit library.carr.org/reopening.asp.