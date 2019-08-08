Advertisement

Lightning strike caused basement fire in Winfield, Maryland fire marshal finds

Catalina Righter
By
Carroll County Times |
Aug 08, 2019 | 11:06 AM

A basement fire in the 3200 block of Liberty Road in Winfield on Wednesday night was caused by a lightning strike, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which investigators believe originated within the interior wall space of the basement and was accidental, according to a notice of investigation.

Firefighters controlled the flames within about 5 minutes after arriving. The Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department was the first to arrive, and about 20 total firefighters responded.

An occupant of the single-family residence reported the fire a few minutes prior to 11 p.m. Wednesday. The estimated value of the damages is $500, according to the notice.

Storms throughout the region on Wednesday had downed trees and wires, and caused thousands of households to lose power in Carroll County.

