Lightning strike caused basement fire in Winfield, Maryland fire marshal finds

A basement fire in the 3200 block of Liberty Road in Winfield on Wednesday night was caused by a lightning strike, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which investigators believe originated within the interior wall space of the basement and was accidental, according to a notice of investigation.
Firefighters controlled the flames within about 5 minutes after arriving. The Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department was the first to arrive, and about 20 total firefighters responded.
An occupant of the single-family residence reported the fire a few minutes prior to 11 p.m. Wednesday. The estimated value of the damages is $500, according to the notice.
Storms throughout the region on Wednesday had downed trees and wires, and caused thousands of households to lose power in Carroll County.