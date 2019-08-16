Liberty Reservoir fire roads won’t be maintained or open to public after Baltimore decision; residents object

The letter also gave reasoning for why each road would not be maintained: Murray Road is very short and did not link to any other woods road; Content Lane was not required for emergency medical services or fire control, and local residents complained each time the woods road was maintained; Poole/Pouder Area had been maintained for a logging operation that is no longer active; Glen Falls Road is very short and becomes muddy during rain events, contributing to erosion; Old Oakland Road to Wards Chapel Road has private roads and bridges on both sides that prevent access for maintenance equipment; Cockeys Mill Road to Md. 140 has steep hills that contribute to erosion, preventing access for maintenance and creating safety hazards; and adequate access to Ivy Mill Road is provided by Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.