Liberty Reservoir fire roads won’t be maintained or open to public after Baltimore decision; residents object

Several pathways in the woods near Liberty Reservoir are being decommissioned, cutting them off from the public. And a group of residents is not pleased.
The nonprofit Friends of Liberty Reservoir formed after residents expressed concerns about the condition of some of the roads at the reservoir. Now, the members are upset that a decision was made to decommission some roads without prior input from the community, according to Friends of Liberty Reservoir member Jorge Coppen.
Baltimore city, which owns the reservoir straddling Carroll and Baltimore counties, has decided to decommission at least seven roads in Liberty Reservoir. The public would not be permitted on these decommissioned roads.
“It’s been a while since, for many of these roads, that we’ve gotten in there to work them, and it just makes sense from an operational point of view that we focus our resources elsewhere and allow these particular roads to go back to a more natural state,” said Jeffrey Raymond, chief of communications for the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.
The seven roads being decommissioned are: Murray Road; Content Lane; Poole/Pouder Area; Glen Falls Road; Old Oakland Road to Wards Chapel Road; Cockeys Mill Road to Md. 140; and Ivy Mill Road. According to Raymond, these roads have not been maintained for about five to six years.
Members of the community spend time at Liberty Reservoir to hike, bike, fish and ride horseback, including on these roads. The roads also function as fire access roads, though Raymond did not answer questions about how this might affect the response to a fire at the reservoir.
“Closing the roads at Liberty Reservoir has affected the horseback riding community because a lot of horse owners, which many of them are also members of our organization, have property around that reservoir,” Fritzi Grow, president of Trail Riders of Today, said in an email Friday. “Some of them bought their property because of the reservoir so they can go trail riding, hiking biking etc.”
Her group organizes trail rides at the reservoir, but now this change will mean that they won’t be able to anymore, she said.
“We don’t want to put our members at risk, and we as TROT would love to help the city of Baltimore maintain these trails, do trash pickup days and assistant in any way we can to have the reservoir open to the public,” Grow said.
A main concern listed on a Friends of Liberty Reservoir flyer was that the decision to decommission these roads was made without input from elected officials or Carroll County citizens. The group hosted a community meeting on Thursday evening, and about 50 people filled the meeting room — and part of the hallway outside.
The Friends of Liberty Reservoir previously reached out to Baltimore City Department of Public Works with their concerns and received a letter back from Clark Powells, a watershed section manager.
“In some instances, DPW will discontinue maintenance of a woods road so that trees can regenerate in the area and provide water quality benefits,” Howells said in the letter to Friends of Liberty Reservoir. “Recreation is not permitted in these areas, and any such activity constitutes a trespass. Consequently, DPW will not maintain historical landmarks or other attractions which will promote recreation in restricted areas, as the intent is to maintain the forested buffer for improved water quality.”
The letter also gave reasoning for why each road would not be maintained: Murray Road is very short and did not link to any other woods road; Content Lane was not required for emergency medical services or fire control, and local residents complained each time the woods road was maintained; Poole/Pouder Area had been maintained for a logging operation that is no longer active; Glen Falls Road is very short and becomes muddy during rain events, contributing to erosion; Old Oakland Road to Wards Chapel Road has private roads and bridges on both sides that prevent access for maintenance equipment; Cockeys Mill Road to Md. 140 has steep hills that contribute to erosion, preventing access for maintenance and creating safety hazards; and adequate access to Ivy Mill Road is provided by Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.
Raymond said he doesn’t understand the impact of closing these roads to the communities near round them.
“Many of these roads, it’s been a while since we’ve maintained them anyway. So, I don’t know the significance of the impact,” he said. “I’m sure they can explain their point of view.”
Several attendees of the Thursday night meeting explained their feelings — and frustrations — with the situation.
“I want to know where we can hike and where we can’t hike, that’s all I want to know. I want a map," Sykesville resident Phyllis Shand said. "I tend to get lost and I don’t want to get arrested because I am on a trail I am not supposed to be on.”
Eldersburg resident Rebecca Washington said she lives on a property adjacent to the reservoir property.
“There were a lot of people here very angry, but I can see both sides,” she said. "They are still keeping the majority of the trails open, which is great, open to public use, and they are not closing it down.”
Washington said there were several good reasons to close the roads, including safety and maintenance concerns.
“But most importantly the water quality, because they need a buffer of trees. We have septic systems all around Liberty lake. And you need the trees and you need the trees to filter those septics before it reaches the lake," she said. "So I understand why they are trying to keep a buffer, but there hasn’t been good communication between the people ... We haven’t had any input, so there’s a lot of really irate people.”
Coppen, the Friends of Liberty Reservoir member, said before the meeting that the group was hoping to be involved in work to support the reservoir and its trails. It wasn’t clear Friday morning whether city staff would accept that offer of support.
“We’re looking at finding ways to support the Department of Public Works, find ways to perhaps help their staff to maintain these trails so they don’t shut them down,” he said Thursday. “So, we can find way to find ways to apply grants to help them with their staffing issues, and we’d be happy to make an assist to that area. We’re trying to be friends to them, that’s why we call it the Friends of Liberty Reservoir.”