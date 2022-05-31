Liberty High School seniors celebrate graduation

Family, friends, teachers and administrators at Liberty High School in Eldersburg gathered Tuesday afternoon at McDaniel College’s Gill Center to celebrate the school’s graduating seniors during its 41st commencement ceremony.

According to Principal Ken Goncz, 64% of this year’s graduating class will pursue a four-year degree and 28% will pursue a two-year degree. Ninety seniors were offered at least one scholarship to continue their education, Goncz noted, and in total, the class of 2022 earned $7.4 million worth of scholarships.

Goncz told those assembled that “recent years have taught all of us that we can’t control everything that affects our lives.” He advised the graduates to “focus on things you can control. Each of you can control your effort, always try your best, prepare for opportunities so when they present themselves you are ready.”