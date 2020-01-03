A Sykesville woman has been charged with assault after allegedly throwing a flashlight at a man.
Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, 27, of the 7400 block of Village Road, is charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.
At around 6:44 a.m. on Dec. 23, Sykesville police responded to a home in Sykesville for a report of an assault, and encountered a man standing outside who identified himself as the caller, according to charging documents.
In the account the man gave police, he and Lewis had gotten into an argument that turned physical, with Lewis allegedly throwing a flashlight that hit the man in his head before allegedly striking his chest and scratching his stomach area, according to charging documents.
Police noted in the charging documents that while they saw no injuries to the man’s head or chest, they saw two long scratch marks on his abdomen, according to charging documents.
Handcuffed and questioned by police, Lewis allegedly told police she had been in an argument with the man and had thrown a toy cup that hit him in the head, while also allegedly acknowledging that the man had not been physical with her during the altercation, according to charging documents.
The police noted that the man stopped cooperating and answering questions during the course of their interaction with him, and allegedly told police he did not want Lewis to be arrested, according to charging documents.
Lewis was arrested however, taken to Carroll County Central Booking and then released on her own recognizance later that same day, according to electronic court records. She is next due in court on Feb, 19 for a trial per the records.
Reached by phone, Lewis declined to comment for this story.