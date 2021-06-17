Former Carroll County NAACP president receives national award for giving voice to underserved communities

In receiving this award, Lewis becomes part of a nearly 30-year legacy of individuals who have been recognized by the ACM for their work to seek out and share the voices of those whose stories are rarely told. Founded in 1976, the Alliance for Community Media is a national trade organization representing over 3,000 Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) access organizations and community media centers throughout the country. The Alliance advocates, promotes and preserves the right to media training, production, distribution, civic engagement and education in support of diverse community voices, through Access channels and other forms of media.