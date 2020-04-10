Letters: Grateful for masks donated to direct support professionals; In support of Titus for Circuit Court judge; No shortage of milk thanks to dairy farmers

Mostly, though, I support him because I know him to be a thorough, thoughtful and impartial judge and person. I also know of his professionalism and skill as a litigator. I litigated against Judge Titus when he was a practicing attorney. I also had the privilege of being on the same side with him representing the same client for a brief period before he was appointed to the bench. I have seen up close his legal ability, hard work, honesty and skill in the representation of his clients. Even as his opponent, he treated me and my clients with courtesy and civility, while at the same time vigorously representing his clients.