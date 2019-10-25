Len Stoler Chevrolet is opening a new location in Westminster on Nov. 1, according to a Friday news release from the company.
Barry Stoler, president of Len Stoler Automotive, announced in the release that Len Stoler Chevrolet would be moving to 861 Baltimore Blvd. at the beginning of next month. Len Stoler Chevrolet’s previous location at 343 Baltimore Boulevard is making way for a new shopping center, Westminster Station.
According to the release, while renovations are being finalized on the 861 Baltimore Boulevard location, all Chevrolet service will be handled at Len Stoler Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM at 1001 Baltimore Boulevard.
Len Stoler Automotive opened its doors in 1968. In addition to the Chevrolet and Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM dealerships in Westminster, Len Stoler represents Lexus, Ford, Hyundai and Porsche brands in Owings Mills and has Toyota, BMW and Mercedes locations in New York.