For the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday, the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County will hold an event at the Sykesville Town House to light a menorah unlike any other.
The Chabad center started back in 2012 as Rabbi Sholly Cohen, the center’s director, and his wife Feigie, the center’s program director, were looking to enhance a community that didn’t have a rabbi, Sholly said — and they were able to find that in Carroll County.
“We’ve created a place for the community to be able to reconnect and connect with the community, which there was many years ago — there was a small community out here. I think they had a little synagogue out here, but that slowly came back and everyone was basically left alone, and we came back,” Cohen said. “And we brought light to the community and bringing those elderly families back in the fold again and then, of course, bringing the new young families as well to celebrate all the Jewish holidays together.”
Children helped build the menorah with Lego blocks as part of a club, which Feigie organized to facilitate new and exciting projects to bring life to Judaism.
“It’s basically learning through doing a project, so that makes it much more real and also good for the kids to be able to connect with it. Every month we do something different, and this month we did — in honor of the holiday of Hanukkah — a menorah building and decorating," Rabbi Cohen said. “At the end, what we did was we had a Lego menorah that was being built by the children, so after they finished their own little project, they would go into the corner where this Lego menorah was being built so the children were being directed by two of the boys, who are 9-year-olds.”
He said it took about two hours to build the menorah, which stands at about 6 feet tall.
The menorah holds significance going back in history of Jewish people living in Israel, in a temple in the Old City of Jerusalem. The temple had a commandment given by God in the Bible, which is to light one of the seven branches of the menorah each day. The idea of the menorah is the spread the light of the power or the energy to spread to the rest of the world, according to Cohen.
The menorah lighting is open to the entire community at no cost. The event will feature not only the the lighting, but also other activities such as a fire juggling show, music and more activities for children.
There will also be hot latkes, which are basically fried potatoes, and fresh-made doughnuts.
The activities and refreshments will start at 4 p.m., and the menorah lighting will be at 4:30 p.m.
Last year, the candle lighting had more than 300 visitors, according to Cohen, and he hopes to have the same amount of guests this year, if not more.
“It’s so nice to be in a special community," he said. “It’s so beautiful to see so many people turn out.”