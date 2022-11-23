Carroll County will lease vehicles for government employees’ use as they await delivery of newly purchased SUVs

As the Carroll County government awaits delivery of five 2023 Ford Edge SUVs, commissioners have approved an agreement that will allow the county to lease vehicles for employees on an as-needed basis.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement with Acme Auto Leasing, LLC., at a meeting Tuesday. The amount to lease the vehicles is not to exceed $30,000 annually.

Advertisement

The vehicles will go into the general pool of vehicles for county employees to use.

Advertisement

District 3 Commissioner Dennis Frazier asked Reed Oliver, bureau chief of the county’s fleet management and warehouse, why a lease agreement was more appropriate than purchasing a vehicle.

“For a short-term lease, there is a position or a specific task that is short-term in nature, it may not be feasible or cost-effective to actually purchase a vehicle,” Oliver said. “So having vehicles that are readily available for just a short amount of time are more beneficial than actually purchasing a vehicle.”

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

At their Nov. 17 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a $180,025 purchase from Hertrich Fleet Services for five SUVs to add to the county’s fleet.

Advertisement

Oliver told commissioners Nov. 17 that delivery would take about nine months.

In the meantime, Oliver said Tuesday a wide range of vehicles are available to lease.

“I’ve been exploring all options,” he said.