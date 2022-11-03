Board of Elections increases security at Carroll County polls and drop box locations as early voting comes to a close

Katherine Berry, director of the Carroll County Board of Elections, said that security has been stepped up at the three early voting locations, and additional help from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and municipal police has been called in for Election Day on Tuesday.

Security has also been enhanced at the county’s drop boxes during the evening hours, she said.

Advertisement

Berry said she is advising voters and candidates to “be civil and don’t get into verbal altercations with each other. Be kind to one another.”

Last week police were called to the Westminster Senior Center after the vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee, Katherine Adelaide, had a disagreement with election judges there.

Advertisement

Berry said Adelaide was “asking questions and did not want to leave when told.” When deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrived, Adelaide was in the parking lot and deputies escorted her to her vehicle.

In-person early voting in Carroll County ends today. Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Old North Carroll High School Library Complex, 1400 Panther Drive, Hampstead

South Carroll Senior Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Sykesville

Westminster Senior Center, 125 Stoner Avenue, Westminster

As of late Wednesday afternoon, 608 people had voted at the Westminster Senior Center, another 419 cast a ballot at the South Carroll Senior Center, and 175 at the North Carroll High School Library Complex, Berry stated.

This brings the total of in-person early voting to 1,202. Of that, 685 were Republicans, 330 were Democrats and 187 were from other parties or unaffiliated.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

Meanwhile, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot on the Board of Elections’ website is Friday, Berry stated. The deadline has passed to request a mail-in ballot to be delivered via the U.S. Postal Service.

As of Wednesday, there have been 16,662 requests for mail-in ballots, and 9,829 completed ballots have been returned. Of that, 3,390 are Republicans, 4,872 are Democrats and 1,567 are from other parties or unaffiliated, Berry said.

Advertisement

Mail-in ballot counting in Carroll County will start at 10 a.m., Nov. 10.

“I expect to have nearly all of the mail-in ballots in [the Nov. 10] canvass,” Berry stated, adding that the public may view the count, which will be held in the gym of the Robert Moton Center, 300 S. Court St., in Westminster.

“I expect it to last into the evening hours,” she said.

Provisional ballot counting will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Robert Moton Center.

Berry stated in an email Wednesday that she is asking voters, electioneers and candidates to cooperate in “remaining peaceful” at the polls.