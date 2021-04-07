100-foot ladder truck is first of its type to go into service for Mount Airy fire company

The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company placed into service a new 2020 E-One 100-foot ladder truck to be known as “Truck 1” on Saturday, April 3.
Truck 1 will provide all traditional truck services along with aerial rescue and aerial master stream capabilities to southern Carroll County, southeastern Frederick County, northern Montgomery County, and western Howard County. Truck 1 is also available anywhere it may be requested by fire companies needing the services it can provide. Truck 1 is the first unit of this type for the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company in its 95-year history.
This $1.1 million vehicle holds seating for six crew members with five self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), according to a MAVFC news release. The unit is powered by a Cummins X 15 engine with 565 horsepower rating and an Allison EVS 4500 automatic transmission.
The truck is equipped with a 10kw Onan generator and 246 feet of ground ladders in various lengths. A total of six SCBA are carried as well as six spare air cylinders. Assorted hooks, and forcible entry tools are also carried. Positive pressure blowers, a set of Hurst e-tools including a spreader and cutter, thermal imager, gas detectors, and rope rescue equipment are also carried on the truck.
This special services unit has been in the works for several years, but really got moving forward in 2018, according to the release. The truck was received in late 2020 and training for drivers, officers, and members has commenced since receipt of the truck.